Five People Die From Coronavirus at a Hospital in Lee County

by Justin Walker

The East Alabama Medical Center has confirmed five patients who tested positive from the Coronavirus have died since Friday morning.

Three of the patients were from Chambers County. The other two were from Lee County.

The total is not yet reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Heath’s website because hospital officials and the ADPH are working through the process of official state determination before adding them to the total.

“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” stated Laura Grill, EAMC President and CEO. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.” Grill added that “…the ICU staff, respiratory therapists and physicians who worked most closely with these patients are especially struggling and we ask that the community lift them up today just as they have been lifting up our whole organization the past two weeks.”

At EAMC, there are 19 patients hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Five patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged.

There are 22 patients who are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.

Fourteen hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative for the virus.