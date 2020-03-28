Macon County Opens Covid-19 Testing Site

by Samantha Williams

Alabama News Network has confirmed via the Macon County EMA Director:

After days of lobbying and requesting that Macon County gets its citizens tested, we will have public testing on Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m in Macon County at the Macon County Health Department. The screening process for public drive up testing will be provided once all procedures are confirmed. Please be advised that public drive-up testing is conducted at the Macon County Health Department. That address: 812 Hospital Road Tuskegee , Alabama 36083.

This designated drive-up service is conducted by the Alabama Department of Public Health. All potential COVID-19 participants will be pre-screened. For details and pre-screening information, call 1-888-264-2256.

NOTE: There are two additional venues in Macon County providing testing for existing patients: Quality Health Care and Tuskegee Surgical Center.