Publix Offering Rent Relief for Businesses in Publix-Owned Shopping Centers

by Samantha Williams

Publix announced Saturday that it’s offering rent relief to businesses operating in nearly 300 Publix-owned shopping centers. This, including 23 in Alabama, that have closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The relief package includes waiving rent for two months, as well as waiving payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes, regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

“As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures,” Publix Director of Communications, Maria Brous, said.