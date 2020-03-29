Dry And Warm Monday; Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy and slightly cooler day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures remained well shy of 90° for most, but still warmed into the 70s and 80s. Temperatures cool slowly this evening with a mostly cloudy sky lingering overhead. A few sprinkles are possible, but measurable (or maybe even noticeable) rain is not. Temperatures remain in the low 70s through 9PM, then fall into the 60s. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 50s in most locations as clouds partially clear. We’ll finally get the benefit a more crisp spring morning on Monday.

Monday looks dry and warm with increasing clouds. High temperatures warm to around 80°. A couple showers could slip into our area late in the day, but most locations remain dry. Showers and storms look likely Tuesday. Another storm system takes shape to our west, with an area of low pressure now expected to track across central Alabama. The track of the low determines how far north a warm front lifts into Alabama. Along and south of the warm front, there’s a greater chance for severe weather, including at least a small threat for tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center outlines areas along and south of highway 80 under a slight (level 2/5) threat for severe weather, with a marginal (level 1/5) extending as far north as interstate 20. The tornado threat looks limited to areas along and south of highway 80 and I-85.

The storms impact our area between the late morning and afternoon. The threat begins in west Alabama, then shifts southeast during the day. The storm system and attendant cold front clear our area Tuesday night. Expect a mostly clear sky and near-normal temperatures to return Wednesday- highs likely only reach the low 70s. Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Temperatures remain near-normal late next week, with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks dry, but rain could return next Friday. That chance carries into next Saturday, but the chance for rain looks fairly low both days at this time. Showers remain possible next Sunday, with temperatures nearing 80° again by next Monday.