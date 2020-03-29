WARNING: Alabama Lake/River Activity Increasing; ALEA Patrolling

by Samantha Williams

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health:

“Due to schools, businesses and churches closing indefinitely in response to the Coronavirus, more people are spending free time on Alabama waterways.

Activity on Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water typically increases during spring break season, but ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division Troopers have seen numbers spike during the past few days with COVID-19 closures. These troopers are patrolling waterways daily, and they want everyone to have an enjoyable but safe time by adhering to Governor Kay Ivey’s order as it relates to combating the spread of the virus.

Alabama beaches closed Thursday, March 19, but effective at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, all non-work related gatherings on 10 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between individuals, are prohibited.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol remind boaters of social distancing, as well as water safety: