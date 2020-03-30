3 Arrested in Fatal Greenville Gas Station Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville police say three suspects have been arrested in this weekend’s fatal shooting. The shooting occurred at a gas station on Willow Lane.

Authorities say 22-year-old Antuwan Thompson, 22-year-old Joshua Searight, and 25-year-old Rondivious Loveless have been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Deandre Powell.

Powell was taken Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama where he later died from his injuries.

All weapons used in the shooting have been located and seized by Greenville police.

The suspects are being held in the Butler County Jail.