Montgomery County Resident with Positive Coronavirus Test Dies

Alabama News Network has received notice that a Montgomery County person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

At this time, it hasn’t been confirmed that the actual cause of death was due to COVID-19, only that it was COVID-19 related. The Alabama Department of Public Health is working to investigate to determine whether COVID-19 was the primary cause of death.

Currently, this is the only death investigation pending in Montgomery County.

