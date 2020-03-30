Montgomery Police Say Man Arrested for Not Complying with Curfew Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department has charged one adult male with violation of the city’s curfew order.

Police say the man was arrested for loitering at a business in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway. It was around 11 pm on March 29.

They say the male appeared to be intoxicated and refused to comply with the curfew order.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed imposed a citywide curfew that lasts from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew is until further notice.

The curfew was imposed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.