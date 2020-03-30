Nice Monday, Severe Storms Likely Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today we will feature more clouds than sun, with highs around 80°. To our west, our next storm system will emerge out of the Desert Southwest and will cause the front to the south to begin to lift back north as warm front. To our west, the SPC has areas of Louisiana and Mississippi highlighted in risk for severe weather, but no part of Alabama is included.

Tonight, the front will begin lifting north across Alabama bringing a warm, unstable air mass back north into the state.

RAIN/STORMS TUESDAY: Early tomorrow, rain and storms should be approaching Alabama as a low tracks east, right across Central Alabama, which would keep the greatest threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of the state. The SPC has the southern two-thirds of Alabama in a risk of severe weather with the level 2/5 “slight risk” for areas south of Demopolis, Clanton, and Auburn with the greatest risk for severe storms. And yes, I would not be surprised if portions of the state were upgraded to a “enhanced risk” level 3/5.

As of now, we will forecast rain and storms for much of South/Central Alabama tomorrow with the main window for severe storms from 9AM-4PM, so strictly a daytime event. All modes of severe weather will be possible, which includes damaging winds, hail, and some tornadoes. Flooding will not be concern as the system will be moving quickly. Make sure you stay weather aware tomorrow and know seeking shelter from the imminent threat of severe weather is more important than following social distancing guidelines. Get to your safe place, and then you can social distance!!!

VERY SPRINGY REST OF WEEK: For Wednesday through Friday, a ridge builds in from the northwest and it will bring a cooler, drier air mass into the Southeast. IWe are forecasting more seasonal temps across Alabama with highs in the 70s each afternoon with more sun than clouds. Nights, will have a bit of chill in the air with 40s expected. By Friday, clouds will begin to increase and we could have some showers move back into the state.

Have a great Monday and wash your hands!

Ryan