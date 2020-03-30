Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was another warm spring day across central and south Alabama, with highs in the 70s to low 80s. There was a good bit of sunshine early on, but clouds gradually increased this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky this evening, with temperatures in the mid 70s around 7PM. Temperatures fall to near 70° by 9PM, then into the 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s under a cloudy sky. Our area remains virtually rain free until Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms look likely Tuesday with a storm system swinging through Alabama. The track of the low determines how far north a warm front lifts into Alabama. The low likely cuts west to east through the center of the state. Along and south of the warm front, there’s a greater chance for severe weather, including at least a small threat for tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center outlines virtually all of our area in a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather. Areas east of I-65 and south of I-85 in southeast Alabama may see the greatest severe weather threat. Storms arrive there later, and may have more favorable instability to work with.

The threat window for our area begins around 9AM in the west, with the threat gradually shifting south and east through the mid to late afternoon. Our threat for severe weather should come to a close by 4PM.

The storm system and attendant cold front clear our area Tuesday evening. Clouds clear Tuesday night, and it will turn quite a bit cooler. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid to upper 40s. Expect a mostly sunny sky and maybe slightly below-normal temperatures Wednesday. Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures trend near-normal to slightly above normal late this week, with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks dry, but rain could return next Friday. That chance carries into next Saturday, but the chance for rain looks fairly low both days at this time. Showers remain possible next Sunday, with temperatures nearing 80° again by next Monday. The showery, unsettled pattern continues next Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.