Severe Weather: Elmore County Storm Opening If Needed Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County EMA says the “Safer Places” storm shelter will open if needed.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have questioned if storms shelter would be open with storms looming. The government has issued several social distancing orders and that has people concerned when it comes to storm shelters.

The Elmore County EMA has released the following statement in response to those questions:

“During the the COVID-19 pandemic if there is severe weather in our area, the protocol for the activation of Safer Places in Elmore County will remain unchanged. We will notify the Safer Places that Elmore County is under a watch/ warning and each Safer Place can respond if they will be able to open or not. Elmore County EMA will post updates during each event as Safer Places activate and open. You can stay informed of these updates through the EMA app, website or social media feeds.

The decision to open a Safer Place in Elmore County is always made by the individual facility. Safer Places will be provided the latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Should a Safer Place be opened, individuals utilizing the facility will be asked to follow the same CDC and ADPH guidelines that are in effect the day of the event.”

Should you have questions regarding the Safer Places program, please contact the Elmore County EMA office at 334-567-6451 or email ecema@elmoreco.org.