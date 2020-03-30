Storm Shelters Impacted by COVID-19

by Andrew James

The Coronavirus outbreak will impact storm shelters in our area.

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett tells Alabama News Network that fewer people will be allowed into the county’s shelters because of social distancing. The county has two FEMA rated shelters at Boone’s Chapel and Posey’s Crossroads Baptist Church, but as of now Baggett says they will not be open tomorrow.

While this may present hardships for some people, Baggett says they’re balancing guidance from health officials and the National Weather Service.

“It’s definitely going to make things more complicated and stressful for the communities, but we’re trying to do everything we can to meet both pieces for that, and it’s difficult for all of us,” Baggett explained.

The Elmore County EMA sent Alabama News Network a statement on how its Safer Place program will operate:

“During the the COVID-19 pandemic if there is severe weather in our area, the protocol for the activation of Safer Places in Elmore County will remain unchanged. We will notify the Safer Places that Elmore County is under a watch/ warning and each Safer Place can respond if they will be able to open or not. Elmore County EMA will post updates during each event as Safer Places activate and open. You can stay informed of these updates through the EMA app, website or social media feeds.

The decision to open a Safer Place in Elmore County is always made by the individual facility. Safer Places will be provided the latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Should a Safer Place be opened, individuals utilizing the facility will be asked to follow the same CDC and ADPH guidelines that are in effect the day of the event.”