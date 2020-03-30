Three Coronavirus Testing Sites Open in Macon County

by Jerome Jones

After weeks of concern about the lack of coronavirus testing in Macon County, testing facilities are finally open.

On Monday ADPH performed drive through testing for residents that were pre-screened and set up appointments. By noon on Monday, at least a half dozen test had been performed.

Macon County EMA Director Frank H. Lee says officials have been pleading for days to get these test in Macon County. “There have been about 40 test kits allocated for today’s testing, we’re hoping those numbers will increase.” says Lee.

The test are administered after a person has been pre-screened, and a person must have symptoms or an underlying health condition to have a test administered.

“We’re getting calls and people are concered, but we’re having to stick with the protocol, they have to be symptomatic,” says Lisa Jones, Supervisor of Macon County Nurses.

Officials in Macon County say residents have not been taking the virus seriously. Some have been congregating and disregarding the social distancing orders.

Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson says a curfew is being discussed. “It’s definately on our minds and if people can’t follow the guidelines we’re going to have to do it.” Says Brunson.

Testing is being conducted at the Tuskegee Surgical and Medical Center 334-727-5900 and Quality Health in Tuskegee 334-727-7211