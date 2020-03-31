ADPH Monitoring Hospital Supplies and Beds

by Andrew James

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s too early to tell when we’ll see the peak of Coronavirus cases in the state, but officials say they are prepared for the unknowns that lie ahead with this pandemic.

“The vast majority of patients that we have at this point in time are not hospitalized,” explained Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb, Dr. Landers says 90% of confirmed patients are not hospitalized in Alabama.

As of Tuesday, UAB says it’s caring for 52 confirmed COVID-19 patients. East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is treating 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 31 suspected cases. Baptist Health has six confirmed coronavirus patients across its three hospitals.

“We’re continuing to monitor what’s going on in each hospital and receive daily updates regarding that hospital’s capacity in terms of beds and in terms of supplies,” Dr. Landers shared.

Dr. Landers says the state has identified surge capacity sites in case hospitals cannot take in an increasing number of patients, but says the state has not reached that point.