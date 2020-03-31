Alabama Department of Transportation Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified that an ALDOT employee in Jefferson County tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case within ALDOT. Due to federal health laws, ALDOT will not release the name of the individual or their specific work location.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is undergoing medical care. ALDOT has informed other employees who might have potential exposure to the person who tested positive.

“ALDOT has been actively preparing for how to manage COVID-19 in the workplace, so those preparations allowed us to quickly enact necessary preventive measures and protocols to provide for our employees,” Transportation Director John Cooper said.