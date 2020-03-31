ASU Waives ACT/SAT Requirements for 2020-2021 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is announcing that it will waive the ACT/SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year. This decision comes after the ACT postponed its national test date deadline from April 4 to June 13, and the National College Board canceled the SAT’s May 2, test date.

“As the nation faces the COVID-19 crisis, we do not want to place undue hardships on students who cannot take the ACT or SAT due to testing facilities being closed nationwide,” said Dr. Davida Haywood, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at ASU. “By waiving the test requirements, we can help to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to be considered for admission to Alabama State University.”

Students will still have to meet certain admission standards. The waiving of the ACT/SAT scores applies to both domestic and international students.

For more information, please contact the ASU Office of Admissions at (334) 229-4291.