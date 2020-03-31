CONFIRMED: ADPH Investigation Reveals Montgomery County Resident Died of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has now confirmed that a Montgomery County resident died from COVID-19.

Monday, Alabama News Network learned that a person in Montgomery County who contracted the virus had died, according to the Montgomery County EMA. An ADPH investigation now reveals that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death.

Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed that 13 people in the state, including the Montgomery County resident, have died from COVID-19.

Of those 13, others include two in Lee County and one in Tallapoosa, who passed away from the illness.

ADPH has not released the age and gender of each victim.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 949 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

