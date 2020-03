by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Greenville woman has been killed in a one-car crash in Butler County.

State troopers say 37-year-old Capricia LeeAnn Jackson was killed when her car hit a tree off Alabama Highway 185, about five miles south of Greenville. The wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. last night.

Investigators say Jackson was taken to the hospital where she died. They believe speed was a factor in the crash.