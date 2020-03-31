Legislative Session Suspended Until April 28

by Alabama News Network Staff

The House and Senate have voted to suspend the session until April 28th.

House of Representatives and the Senate met briefly Tuesday to vote on suspending the session with the Senate meeting first and the House of Representatives shortly after. They voted to suspend the session to due to the State Health Orders and social distancing guidelines that have been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Legislatures practiced social distancing during this media.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh assures budgets will pass this session.

The resolution does leave room for the legislation to extend the return date depending on heath orders and the status of the coronavirus.