Local Storm Shelters Open for Severe Weather
Here is a list of storm shelters in the area.
Elmore County Shelters:
Elmore County Courthouse – Downtown
Tallassee City Hall
Tallassee Police Department
Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department
Town of Elmore Fire Station 2
Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway
Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143
Millbrook Baptist
First Baptist Church – Eclectic
Eclectic Police Station
St. James Family Worship
Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department
Elmore Community Center
Coosada Community Center
New Home Baptist Church – Titus