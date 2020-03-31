Local Storm Shelters Open for Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is a list of storm shelters in the area.

Elmore County Shelters:

Elmore County Courthouse – Downtown

Tallassee City Hall

Tallassee Police Department

Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department

Town of Elmore Fire Station 2

Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway

Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143

Millbrook Baptist

First Baptist Church – Eclectic

Eclectic Police Station

St. James Family Worship

Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department

Elmore Community Center

Coosada Community Center

New Home Baptist Church – Titus