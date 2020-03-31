Much Cooler Tuesday Night; Sunny And Pleasant Wednesday

by Ben Lang

This morning’s round of severe weather is long gone. There were multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in our area between about 8AM and noon. There were several reports of damage and at least a couple tornadoes in Pike and Barbour counties. The area is now rain-free, though the sky remains mostly cloudy in most locations late this afternoon. Winds are rather breezy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph. Expect a breezy and much cooler night, with a northwest wind of 5-15 mph and lows in the mid 40s.

After a chilly start to the morning, Wednesday looks like a sunny and pleasant day in central and south Alabama. High temperatures reach the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday night looks mostly clear and cool again, with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather pattern gets messy late this week and into this weekend. Friday now looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front approaches our area Saturday, but stalls nearby by Sunday. The chance for rain still looks insignificant over the weekend, with just isolated to scattered showers possible each day. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80° and lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Next week remains unsettled, with scattered showers possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There won’t be a clear front nearby, so the first few days of next week certainly don’t look like a washout. High temperatures warm into the low 80s each day, possibly nearing the mid 80s for some locations.