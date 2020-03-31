Redevelopment Project Set to Bring 140 Jobs, Financial Impact to Andalusia

by Justin Walker

Plans are coming together for some national retailers to make a new home in Andalusia.

It’s a redevelopment project years in the making, now becoming a reality.

“To see how it’s dropped off and how it’s going to be brought back to life, I mean its going to be pretty amazing,” Andalusia native and businessman Shaun Jackson said.

Jackson and his brother Michael are co-owners of the Covington Mall, which sits off Highways 84 and 29. With most space vacant for years, the brothers say four retailers, some national, could be coming to fill some space in the building. Those retailers are joining current tenants J.C. Pennys and Verizon.

The construction of a Firehouse Subs has already begun near the intersection.

“We come in and raised the roof height for the tenants coming in, we’re standing up some demising walls but right now we’re kind of waiting on those architectural plans to come in so we can finalize the interior details of the center,” Jackson said.

The project is expected to bring about 140 jobs to the area, but the financial impact will be even bigger.

“This is a huge beach route, with the traffic flowing through. I think when you come through and you see some of the names on the pillon signage that will be located in this center, it will become that destination break on the way to the beach,” Jackson said.

The 113,000 square foot building holds a lot of memories for people in the city.

“We were born and raised here and so we were here as kids going through the mall. Santa’s set up inside and all the memories that brings back. Trick-or-treaters could make their way through, with vendors lined up” Jackson said.

The retailers will be named in the coming weeks.

The stores are expected to move in early next year and open between January and March…