Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today, rain and storms will be impacting Alabama as a low tracks east, right across Central Alabama, following the placement of the warm front which is moving north. With this track, the more warm and unstable air mass would remain over southern sections of the state and this is where the greatest threat of strong to severe storms will be tomorrow.

The SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for areas south of a line from Linden to Clanton to LaFayette, with a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) north of there.

The main window for severe storms will come from 8AM-2PM, so strictly a daytime event. All modes of severe weather will be possible across southern portions of the state, including damaging winds, hail, and some tornadoes. Flooding will not be concern as the system will be moving quickly and rainfall amounts will be around one-half inch for most locations.

MORE TYPICAL SPRING WX: Tomorrow through Friday the weather looks to remain dry with mostly sunny days with cool nights. Morning will be pretty chilly; look for 40s over the southern half of the state, with 30s to the north. The high tomorrow will be around 70°, followed by mid to upper 70s Thursday Friday.

Stay safe and wash your hands!!!

Ryan