Troy University Makes Summer Class Changes; Postpones Spring Commencement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University has announced more changes as it works to protect students and others on campus from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Troy University says in-class offerings for the summer semester will be suspended. All classes for summer will be offered online or via alternate delivery methods starting May 26. Alternative-delivery classes for spring will continue for the rest of the semester.

Spring commencement at all locations will be postponed until July 24 to coincide with summer commencement. Additional details will be announced later. Degrees will be conferred in May to students who meet graduation eligibility.

Residence halls except for Pace Hall and Shackelford Hall will close April 6. All current residents not applying for extended housing must be moved out by then.

Students who need extended housing may apply to the Housing Office to live in Pace or Shackelford, and essential services including take-out dining will be provided to any students still living on campus.

Only students with an urgent need for housing will be eligible to live in these residence halls. Extended housing will be granted for international students; students with academic, clinical or research requirements; students with no means of receiving remote instruction; or in cases of exceptional hardship.

All other campus residents must move their belongings out of their rooms by April 12 during scheduled time slots. University Housing will send a follow-up email with instructions for check-out procedures. Students not able to meet this move-out date should contact the Housing Office for an extension.

Parking, meal plan, commuter plan and housing fees will be prorated from April 6 until the end of the semester. Refunds will be given to graduating seniors and all other students will receive a credit on their fall 2020 semester bill.

All campus events for April and May have been cancelled. Summer events will be evaluated at a later date.

All study-abroad trips previously scheduled for May and the summer have been cancelled.

Troy University has expanded the number of employees who may work remotely.

“By extending our remote learning and working policies, we hope to do our part as a University to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Troy University is uniquely equipped to face this challenging time thanks to our history as a pioneer in online learning. ”

Troy University has a web page for updates: troy.edu/coronavirus.

— Information from Troy University