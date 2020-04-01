Air Travel Down Nearly 80% at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Jerome Jones

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel is down nearly 80 percent at Montgomery Regional Airport. Officials urge people to stay at home and not travel unless it is absolutely essential.

The airport does have outgoing flights for those that must travel. In March the airport was deep cleaned and disinfected twice as a precaution.

Right now flights to D.C. have been temporarily grounded, and Delta has reduced fights from 7 to three.

Airport officials say there are no plans to layoff workers right now. In an effort to reduce overhead the airport budget has been shaved by more than $2 Million dollars, and overtime hours are restricted.