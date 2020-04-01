Another Chilly Night, Then A Gradual Warming Trend

by Ben Lang

It was a very nice start to April across central and south Alabama. It was cool this morning with temperatures for most starting in the low to mid 40s around sunrise. However, abundant sunshine warmed temperatures into the low 70s in most locations this afternoon. Temperatures turn cool again tonight. Expect a clear sky this evening with temperatures falling from the low 60s at 7PM into the low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 40s. A couple spots could drop into the upper 30s around sunrise.

We’ll add a few degrees on top of today’s highs for Thursday afternoon. Most locations warm into the mid 70s. Upper level clouds could traverse across the sky at times, but expect a mostly sunny day. Thursday night looks cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some clouds may work into the area Thursday night, but no rain is expected. Friday trends warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

The chance for rain looks paltry over the weekend. Saturday now looks like it might not feature any rain at all, though a stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out. There’s a better chance for a shower or two Sunday as a weakening/stalling front heads our way. However, most locations remain dry. We’ll see the gradual warming trend continue over the weekend. Highs warm to either side of 80° Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall into the upper 50s Saturday night, and to around 60° Sunday night.

Next week features better chances for April showers. However, the overall pattern is somewhat messy. A front may roll our way by late next week, potentially increasing and concentrating our chance for rain. Otherwise, expect generally spotty showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.