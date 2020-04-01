Apply Now for the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community Foundation and River Region United Way are collaborating to address the most vital needs of people across the River Region area of Central Alabama and the Wiregrass.

Jointly, we announced a $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund to support nonprofit emergency response and recovery efforts in the River Region area of Central Alabama and the Wiregrass. The Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund will focus on 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations supporting basic needs and/or health and wellness efforts related to the COVID-19 emergency and its aftermath.

The grants will be limited to $2,500 per 501(c)3 nonprofit organization’s application (requests for individual assistance are not eligible). Applications will be accepted and responded to on a continuing basis. Organizations receiving a grant may apply for additional funds after expending the initial award.

The grant application for the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund is now open. The application can be found at https://cacfinfo.org/ grants/

If you have any questions, please call us at (334) 264-6223 or email clare.watson@cacfinfo.org