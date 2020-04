COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Hit 1,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

COVID-19 cases in Alabama have now hit the century mark.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 1,000 cases in the state.

Of those cases, ADPH says there are 24 reported deaths related to the Coronavirus. So far, only 17 deaths have been confirmed by state health officials.

