Gov. Ivey: Census 2020 Now More Important Than Ever

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday stressed the ongoing importance of the 2020 Census, which is currently under way and available for immediate online, phone or mail response.

“It is an unprecedented time in Alabama; however, we must remain committed to Census participation,” said Gov. Ivey. “The COVID-19 pandemic shows the importance of state representation on a national level. If we lose a representative due to a low Census count, that would mean one less voice advocating for Alabama’s needs during critical times in the future.”

If Alabama’s count falls shy of the 72 percent participation rate recorded in the 2010 Census, the state would likely experience reduced representation in Congress, the loss of millions of dollars in Census-derived community funding, and reduced economic development opportunities.

“Though the hearts and minds of Alabamians rests on the unprecedented health emergency we are currently battling, we must remember that our Census results are vital to our collective future,” said Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! chairman and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “Furthermore, responding now will minimize the need for the Census Bureau to send Census takers out into communities to follow up once restrictions are lifted.”

Additionally, the Governor stressed that participation in the 2020 Census will not impact whether you receive a stimulus check, as the Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep your information confidential.

“The answers you provide are used for statistical purposes only and in no way will impact personal stimulus package allocation,” said Gov. Ivey.

Alabamians can participate in the 10-question Census online at www.my2020Census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by paper form — all without coming into contact with a Census taker. All participants’ information is protected by strict federal law.

Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau has formally announced adjustments to its original Census 2020 timeline, and Gov. Ivey and Chairman Boswell are in close contact with representatives monitoring the situation daily.

“Census participation is not merely a count; it’s a roadmap for our future. Now more than ever, the urgency of an accurate count is vital to Alabama,” added Gov. Ivey. “Help us create a future for Alabama that is one with proper consideration in times like this. Please fill out your Census today — our future depends on it.”

Additional information on Census 2020, Alabama-specific statistics, local community resources and Alabama Counts! campaign assets can be found at census.Alabama.Gov.