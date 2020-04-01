Montgomery County Officials Address COVID-19 in the Region: “I think it’s not resonating because people don’t see loved ones and neighbors dying right next to them.”

by Samantha Williams

Mayors Steven Reed and Gordon Stone, along with other city officials held a briefing Wednesday addressing the latest on COVID-19 in the region.

Both Reed and Stone pleaded with the community to abide by the guidelines for social distancing and cleanliness. Reed addressed his concerns about others not taking the pandemic seriously and enforcing the curfew.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley also spoke during the briefing, saying the department is increasing patrol.

“I think it’s not resonating because people don’t see loved ones and neighbors dying right next to them,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. “I think because they don’t see what’s going on in the hospitals… because they don’t understand the impact that it’s already having on our first responders… I think because they don’t realize the risk that our policemen and our fire and rescue and our sanitation workers are dealing with in terms of what they do day-in and day-out to make this city and this county go.”

Montgomery’s curfew is from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Selma has a curfew, lasting from 9 p.m until 5 a.m.

Crenshaw County’s curfew lasts from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Tuskeegee is implementing a curfew starting this Friday from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.