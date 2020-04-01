Montgomery Law Firm Delivers Over 500 Meals to Montgomery Nurses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Unprecedented times call for communities to come together in ways we never thought necessary. Beasley Allen staff member Mary Causey brought her idea of feeding the nurses at Montgomery hospitals to Beasley Allen Managing attorney Tom Methvin after she provided pizza for a shift of ER nurses and received an incredible response.

“When I sent over pizza for the Baptist East hospital staff on Saturday, I honestly did not know if it would even be enough to make a difference” said Causey. “The response was amazing so I enlisted friends from my church and others from all over our community and together we fed the ER night shift for all three hospitals on Monday.”

Methvin said, “Mary came to us with the idea of providing food for those working in the hospital and everyone agreed it was the perfect way to honor our nurses working on the front lines. Who has time to think about dinner plans when you are doing everything you can to make it through such long hours and then thinking about how your own family will be affected? We are honored to play a small part in making life a little bit easier for those who are working so hard to help protect our community. It’s what we stand for – helping those who need it most has been our firm motto from the beginning and is something we work toward every single day.”

