State Health Officials Conduct COVID-19 Testing in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Alabama Department of Public Health is going from county to county — testing people for COVID-19.

A mobile test site was set up in the parking lot of the Dallas County Health Department in Selma — Wednesday.

Tests were available to people who had a doctor’s order for the test.

As well as to people who qualified for testing through the health department.

“If they have a fever. If they’re over a certain age, over 65. The high risk categories. If they have underlying medical conditions. If they’re a healthcare worker, all those things,” said Suzanne Terrell with ADPH.

Healthcare workers swabbed patients as they drove through the lot. The swabs were then packed up — and sent off for testing.

Terrell said it takes about three to four days for a patient’s test results — to come back.

“They’ll be contacted back by a physician if they’re positive. If they have their doctor’s order — their doctor will contact them back.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused Dallas County officials to declare a state of emergency in the county.

Twenty people were tested at the site.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County.