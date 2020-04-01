Troy Business Owner Helps Give to Needy Families During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Justin Walker

Giving to those in need: A Pike County business owner partnered with the Montgomery Rescue Mission Wednesday morning to help feed people struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

One by one, dozens of cars lined up Highway 231 in Troy, waiting to get into Paradise Home Sales.

“It means a whole lots to us in the time that we are going through,” one community resident said.

The idea was created by Lucy Bailey, owner of the mobile home sales company. She was searching for a way to help families in need and received the help of Chaplain Curtis Browder, owner of the Montgomery Rescue Mission.

“There’s a lot of people that cannot afford to buy food right,” Bailey said.

“We are trying to be a blessing. You can see by the people that are here today, they need something,” Browder said.

More than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to hundreds in the Pike County community Wednesday. Dozens of community volunteers helped fill car trunks with the food.

“We’re thankful for the food they’re giving for us,” another community member said.

The food was a donation from the Montgomery Area Food Bank. It included meats, vegetables, and crackers. But there were also a lot of smiles and love given out.

“Oh it’s great. I’m trying to make everybody happy with these flowers. We just wanna be a blessing to everybody, giving away food and meat,” volunteer Roy Brooks, Jr, said.

Browder says this was Montgomery Rescue Mission’s fifth food giveaway during the pandemic.

More than 125,000 pounds of food have been passed out.