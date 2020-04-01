Tuskegee Officials to Enact Curfew Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

by Jerome Jones

Tuskegee city leaders have voted to enact a curfew as a way of helping limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will take effect Friday, April 3 and continue indefinitely. The curfew will run from 10 pm to 5 am , seven days a week.

Mayor Tony Haygood and other city leaders will make a formal later this week.

The mayor is also expected to announce enforcement of the Centers for Disease Control Social Distancing Guidelines.

Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine.