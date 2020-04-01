Very Nice Spring Weather to Start April

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY NICE SPRING WEATHER: Today through Friday the weather looks very nice a seasonal for the first days of April. it will remain dry with mostly sunny days, and clear, chilly night. Highs today will be on either side of 70°, followed by mid 70s tomorrow, and perhaps 80° Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday look generally dry and pleasant with a partly sunny sky and highs around 80°; a few scattered showers are possible, but for now we don’t expect anything really widespread.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look rather unsettled with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, but for now, nothing too heavy and severe storms are not expected through midweek. Highs will be in the 80s, while lows in the 50s and 60s are expected.

Social distance outdoor and enjoy this weather!

Ryan