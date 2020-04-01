WANTED: Man Caught on Camera Stealing Cigarettes from Prattville Convenience Store
The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at a convenience store in the 700 block of South Memorial Drive.
Reports indicate that on Monday, March 30, around 11:58pm, an unknown suspect burglarized and stole several packs of cigarettes from the store.
The suspect was driving a small white in color two door vehicle.
Call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP if you have any information on this crime. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!