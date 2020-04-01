WANTED: Opp Police Say Andalusia Man Stole Over $5,500 in Coins from Local Business

by Alabama News Network Staff

Shawn Wesley Sanders is wanted by the Opp Police Department regarding Theft of Property 1 st and Burglary 3rd warrants.

On March 29, between the hours 2:00 a.m.- 2:10 a.m., a local business in the 300 Block of Hwy 52 was broken into and $5,511 of assorted coins were stolen. That same day investigators located Sanders’ vehicle broke down on the side of the roadway which contained the coins stolen from the local business.

The Opp Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating, 33-year-old Sanders from Andalusia, who is hiding from Police. Sanders is wanted for Theft of Property 1st & Burglary 3rd.

If you have any information regarding the location or whereabouts of Sanders, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).