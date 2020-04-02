6 Alexander City Assisted Living Patients Getting COVID-19 Treatment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network received reports of patients at an Alex City assisted living facility were positive for COVID-19.

Lake Martin Community Hospital confirms they are treating six COVID-19 patients from the Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City. All patients are in stable condition.

f any patients need higher acuity such as ICU, we will transfer to the appropriate facility.

This information is from ,CEO of Ivy Creek Healthcare, Mike Bruce.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story.