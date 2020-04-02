A Gradual Warming Trend Into The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another chilly start to the day in central and south Alabama. The morning low fell all the way to 38° in Alexander city. Elsewhere, most locations fell into the low 40s. Thanks to abundant sunshine, temperatures rebounded into the low 70s once more. This evening looks a little milder, with temperatures still in the 60s through 9PM. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s by 11PM. Clouds increase a bit overnight, but we’ll still wake up to some sunshine and a partly cloudy sky Friday morning. Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The gradual warming trend continues Friday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. No rain is forecast. Friday night stays milder with lows in the low to mid 50s. Highs on Saturday warm to around 80°. There’s a very small chance for rain late in the day as a front pushes into the Mississippi River Valley from the plains. However, just about everyone remains dry under a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday also, as the front gets a bit close, but stalls in far northwest Alabama. Again, most locations remain rain-free with highs near 80°.

The forecast for next week still looks messy, with low model agreement and chances for rain each day. Expect some cloudiness and perhaps a scattered coverage of showers Monday with warm temperatures. The stalled front lifts north into the Ohio River Valley Monday, so there won’t be a clear focus for rain. The coverage of rain may be slightly higher Tuesday, but still not a washout. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday could feature highs in the mid 80s. There’s a chance for rain each day, but there is little model agreement on which day features a better shot for rain at this time. A front may push our way late next week, which could either result in a chance for rain next Friday, or lead to a dry and cooler day just depending on timing.