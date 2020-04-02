A Gradual Warming Trend Into The Weekend
It was another chilly start to the day in central and south Alabama. The morning low fell all the way to 38° in Alexander city. Elsewhere, most locations fell into the low 40s. Thanks to abundant sunshine, temperatures rebounded into the low 70s once more. This evening looks a little milder, with temperatures still in the 60s through 9PM. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s by 11PM. Clouds increase a bit overnight, but we’ll still wake up to some sunshine and a partly cloudy sky Friday morning. Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.
The gradual warming trend continues Friday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. No rain is forecast. Friday night stays milder with lows in the low to mid 50s. Highs on Saturday warm to around 80°. There’s a very small chance for rain late in the day as a front pushes into the Mississippi River Valley from the plains. However, just about everyone remains dry under a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday also, as the front gets a bit close, but stalls in far northwest Alabama. Again, most locations remain rain-free with highs near 80°.
The forecast for next week still looks messy, with low model agreement and chances for rain each day. Expect some cloudiness and perhaps a scattered coverage of showers Monday with warm temperatures. The stalled front lifts north into the Ohio River Valley Monday, so there won’t be a clear focus for rain. The coverage of rain may be slightly higher Tuesday, but still not a washout. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday could feature highs in the mid 80s. There’s a chance for rain each day, but there is little model agreement on which day features a better shot for rain at this time. A front may push our way late next week, which could either result in a chance for rain next Friday, or lead to a dry and cooler day just depending on timing.