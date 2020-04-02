Alabama Unemployment: 80,984 Initial Claims Filed Last Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has released the list of unemployment claims filed during the week of March 22 through March 28, 2020.

It shows 80,984 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during the time period. 74,844 of those claims were COVID-19 related.

Here are links to see more details:

Click County Breakdown for a breakdown by county.

Click Industry Breakdown for a breakdown by industry.

*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-03-28.

There were nearly 11,000 claims filed the previous week.

All industries experienced increases in unemployment. The majority of claims filed were from employees in the Accommodation and Food Services industry (14,752), followed by INA (unclassified) (17,860), Health Care and Social Assistance (6,254), Remediation Services (5,486), Retail Trade (4,996), and Manufacturing (11,032).