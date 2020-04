by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Greenville City Council has imposed a curfew for the City of Greenville to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.

Resolution 2020-10 establishes a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, April 3, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., seven days a week until further notice.

Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time.