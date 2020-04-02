Costco Makes Changes to Limit Crowds

by Alabama News Network Staff

Costco has announced it is making changes as it responds to safety needs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

The Costco in Montgomery is open these hours:

Monday-Friday: 10AM to 6:30PM

Saturday: 9:30AM-6PM

Sunday: 10AM-6PM

Open on Good Friday, Closed on Easter

The Costco gas station will open at 7:30 a.m. daily, and close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco will open from 8 to 9AM Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed during these hours.

A limited menu is available at the food court. Orders are only available for takeout — seating is not available.

Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise.

— Information from Costco Wholesale Corporation