Governor’s Office: ‘Shelter-in-place’ order not needed yet

by Alabama News Network Staff

A spokeswoman says Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is not ready to issue a shelter-in-place order, but the state has taken other actions to reduce spread. Republican governors in Florida, Mississippi and Georgia on Wednesday reversed course and issued stay-home directives after previously resisting such a statewide order.

Alabama now has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The Alabama Department of Public Health said as of Wednesday morning, Alabama had 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

The state is investigating 32 additional deaths.

