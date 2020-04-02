Montgomery Co. Received Over 5,000 Unusable Dry-Rotted Medical Masks from National Stockpile

by Alabama News Network Staff

More than 5,000 medical masks that Montgomery County received from the national stockpile were rotted.

Emergency Management Director Christi Thornton says the shipment of 5,880 procedure masks received last week were unusable because of dry rot. The county received a replacement shipment Wednesday.

Alabama has more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Thursday he believes the state should issue a statewide stay-home order, as other states have done, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)