Montgomery County Commission, Town of Pike Road Announce County-wide Curfew

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Gordon Stone of the Town of Pike Road, Chairman Elton Dean of the Montgomery County Commission and Sheriff Derrick Cunningham of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Thursday announced a curfew for both the incorporated area of the Town of Pike Road and the unincorporated area of Montgomery County.

The curfew will be from 10pm until 5am seven days a week.

The Town of Pike Road and Montgomery County Commission join the City of Montgomery in imposing a curfew. The entire Montgomery County will now be under curfew.

The curfew starts Thursday, April 2.