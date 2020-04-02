Montgomery Man Charged with Trafficking and Murder, Bond Set at Over $1.5 Million

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the homicide of Xavier White, 27. White died on March 29 from injuries he sustained in a March 19 shooting.

MPD charged Darnell Morris, 20, of Montgomery with murder. Morris was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Thursday, March 19, around 1:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 block of East South Blvd in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located White, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. White was pronounced dead March 29 at Baptist Medical Center South, where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Woodley Square. Further investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated. Morris was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.