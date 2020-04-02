MPD: One Dead, One Injured in Fatal Shooting Wednesday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating a fatal shooting in Highland Park Wednesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 9PM at the intersection of Polk Street and Cherry Street.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Ricklson Debrum, of Montgomery.

A second adult male was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Due to the ongoing investigation, details surrounding the shooting have not been released.