Picture Perfect Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure is firmly in control of our weather in Alabama and it is providing us with a nice, stable air mass the next several days. Today, we will see sunshine in full supply, and after the chilly start to the day, we will see highs in the mid 70s for South/Central Alabama. More of the same for tomorrow with a warming trend highs near 80° tomorrow afternoon.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Both Saturday and Sunday look generally dry and pleasant with a partly sunny sky and highs on either side of 80°. A few scattered showers are possible over the weekend, but for now, we don’t expect anything too heavy or widespread.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week looks to feature clouds and sun, with some scattered showers possible Monday through Wednesday, but again not major forcing so we are not expecting anything too intense. Highs much of next week should be in the low to mid 80s. Late in the week, the GFS is suggesting a deep upper-trough will approach, causing a potent storm system to move across the state, with with some potential for severe storms next weekend. Way too early to know if this will happen, just something to watch over the next week. Behind that system, we look to be in store for another late season cool snap, around Easter weekend.

Social distance in the great outdoors!

Ryan