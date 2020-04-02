Publix Offering Contactless Pay Starting April 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

Publix announced today it’s rolling out contactless pay to all its stores, including GreenWise Market. The rollout is expected to be completed by Saturday, April 4. This is one more measure Publix is taking to protect the health and well-being of its customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic.

A contactless payment is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. The most commonly known forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Customers will be able to use this contactless payment option at select stores today and chainwide beginning April 4.

This digital payment method will be in addition to the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app, which customers can still use to finalize their purchases.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Publix continues to find ways to support its communities and help its associates while keeping their health and well-being top of mind.

Publix has: