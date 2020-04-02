Rosters for the 61st North-South All-Star Game are Set

MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the 61th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game scheduled to be played Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl, have been selected. The two 37-member teams comprised of 2020 graduating seniors were announced by Jamie Lee Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Thursday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) also plans to host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country during the All-Star Week. The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week is currently scheduled for July 13-18.
Lee said school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game winning North win streak.
Head coach for the North for the upcoming North-South Classic is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. South head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.
The North coaching staff includes Don Dover, Fultondale; Chris Elmore, Fort Payne; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville, the administrative coach.
The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, the administrative coach.
The North-South All-Star rosters include:

2020 NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTERS  
           
NORTH ALL-STARS        
           
First Last School Pos. Ht. Wt.
           
Andrew Corkren Northside QB 6’2 205
Daymond Eason Mae Jemison QB 5’10 175
Jonovan Carlisle Oxford RB 5’10 190
Anthony Cervantes Susan Moore RB 5’9 190
Trey Garner Gordo RB 5’10 190
Darrian Meads Hokes Bluff RB 5’11 215
X’Zavian Britt Oxford WR 5’8 185
Quamaine Gamble Madison County WR 5’9 160
Raquez Jackson Parker WR 6’1 170
Silas Thompson Piedmont WR 6’2 180
Caleb Bailey Susan Moore OL 6’0 210
Dylan Gilbert Walter Wellborn OL 6’2 250
Travis Ricks Falkville OL 6’4 290
Jackson Sarratt Boaz OL 6’2 330
Nick Sims Randolph County OL 5’11 255
David Turner Tuscaloosa County OL 6’1 275
Josh Underwood Fultondale OL 6’2 265
Philip Duke Pelham DB 6’1 190
Kambree Johnson Parker DB 5’10 170
Dante Jordan Randolph County DB 5’10 160
Donovan Minter Pleasant Grove DB 5’8 150
Malik Satcher Oxford DB 6’0 170
Davion Phillips Central, Clay County DE 6’2 235
Quentin Knight Central, Clay County LB 5’11 200
Devin Owens Clay-Chalkville LB 6’1 200
Matthew Plummer Pelham LB 6’0 205
Domonique Thomas Ohatchee LB 5’8 185
Donald Winchester Fort Payne LB 6’0 175
JaMichael Rogers Bessemer City DE 6’2 240
Joseph Davis Hoover DT 6’2 230
Lorenzo Goss Boaz DT 6’1 181
Luke McKinney Winfield DT 6’2 275
Matthew Stephens Haleyville DT 6’2 275
Will White Vestavia Hills DT 6’2 250
Willie Smith Fultondale Ath 5’8 175
Cole Porch Sylacauga K 6’0 190
Tadarien McIntosh Pickens County P 5’8 160
           
NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES      
   
Jeff Smith Walter Wellborn Head Coach  
Don Dover Fultondale  
Chris Elmore Ft. Payne  
Rod Isaac Midfield  
Heath Lauderdale Susan Moore  
Ryan Lolley Gordo  
Chris Musso Haleyville  
Andy Lambert Haleyville Administrative Coach
SOUTH ALL-STARS        
           
First Last School Pos. Ht. Wt.
           
Kyle Kramer Prattville QB 6’3 215
Braxton Tolliver Park Crossing QB 6’1 170
Tra Betts McGill-Toolen RB 5’11 170
Daryl Brown Notasulga RB 5’9 185
Elijah McLain Andalusia RB 5’10 180
James Stanley Baldwin County RB 5’10 175
Isaiah Causey Prattville WR 6’1 185
Damarshun Davis R. E. Lee WR 5’10 175
Tavares Womack Jeff Davis WR 6’1 179
Cade Collier Baker TE 6’7 240
Ethan Bittle Prattville OL 6’3 270
Jayden Brooks Enterprise OL 6’3 245
Fernando Diaz Enterprise OL 6’0 210
Jean Jones Andalusia OL 6’2 290
Dustin McFarland Goshen OL 6’4 230
Michael Payton Theodore OL 6’4 285
Daniel Samuel T. R. Miller OL 6’1 360
Mikal Molton Bibb County DB 5’11 165
Treyvion Pines Theodore DB 5’10 175
Jorden Reed Blount DB 6’0 160
Javier Taylor Park Crossing DB 5’10 180
Rhasheed Wilson Reeltown DB 5’11 160
Jamar Booker Blount LB 6’0 190
Arian Gregory Luverne LB 6’1 190
Andre Howard Carver-Montgomery LB 5’11 220
Jacob Huff McGill-Toolen LB 5’11 230
Reginald Malone Theodore LB 5’7 205
James Russell R. E. Lee LB 6’0 215
Chris Davis McGill-Toolen DE 6’0 210
Cameron Morrisette Andalusia DE 5’11 245
Alton Rowser Demopolis DE 6’4 230
Reggie Fowler R. E. Lee DT 5’11 275
JaMarius Jackson Greenville DT 6’0 270
Miles McGhee Opelika DT 5’8 235
Bryan Galloway Goshen Ath 5’10 160
James Sullivan Leroy K 6’1 230
   
SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES        
   
Earnest Hill McGill-Toolen Head coach  
Matt Geohagan Bibb County  
Anthony Jones Notasulga  
Josh McClendon Greenville  
Brian Seymore Demopolis  
Mark Heaton Baldwin County Administative coach
