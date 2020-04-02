Rosters for the 61st North-South All-Star Game are Set
MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the 61th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game scheduled to be played Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl, have been selected. The two 37-member teams comprised of 2020 graduating seniors were announced by Jamie Lee Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Thursday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) also plans to host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country during the All-Star Week. The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week is currently scheduled for July 13-18.
Lee said school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game winning North win streak.
Head coach for the North for the upcoming North-South Classic is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. South head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.
The North coaching staff includes Don Dover, Fultondale; Chris Elmore, Fort Payne; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville, the administrative coach.
The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, the administrative coach.
The North-South All-Star rosters include:
|2020 NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTERS
|NORTH ALL-STARS
|First
|Last
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Andrew
|Corkren
|Northside
|QB
|6’2
|205
|Daymond
|Eason
|Mae Jemison
|QB
|5’10
|175
|Jonovan
|Carlisle
|Oxford
|RB
|5’10
|190
|Anthony
|Cervantes
|Susan Moore
|RB
|5’9
|190
|Trey
|Garner
|Gordo
|RB
|5’10
|190
|Darrian
|Meads
|Hokes Bluff
|RB
|5’11
|215
|X’Zavian
|Britt
|Oxford
|WR
|5’8
|185
|Quamaine
|Gamble
|Madison County
|WR
|5’9
|160
|Raquez
|Jackson
|Parker
|WR
|6’1
|170
|Silas
|Thompson
|Piedmont
|WR
|6’2
|180
|Caleb
|Bailey
|Susan Moore
|OL
|6’0
|210
|Dylan
|Gilbert
|Walter Wellborn
|OL
|6’2
|250
|Travis
|Ricks
|Falkville
|OL
|6’4
|290
|Jackson
|Sarratt
|Boaz
|OL
|6’2
|330
|Nick
|Sims
|Randolph County
|OL
|5’11
|255
|David
|Turner
|Tuscaloosa County
|OL
|6’1
|275
|Josh
|Underwood
|Fultondale
|OL
|6’2
|265
|Philip
|Duke
|Pelham
|DB
|6’1
|190
|Kambree
|Johnson
|Parker
|DB
|5’10
|170
|Dante
|Jordan
|Randolph County
|DB
|5’10
|160
|Donovan
|Minter
|Pleasant Grove
|DB
|5’8
|150
|Malik
|Satcher
|Oxford
|DB
|6’0
|170
|Davion
|Phillips
|Central, Clay County
|DE
|6’2
|235
|Quentin
|Knight
|Central, Clay County
|LB
|5’11
|200
|Devin
|Owens
|Clay-Chalkville
|LB
|6’1
|200
|Matthew
|Plummer
|Pelham
|LB
|6’0
|205
|Domonique
|Thomas
|Ohatchee
|LB
|5’8
|185
|Donald
|Winchester
|Fort Payne
|LB
|6’0
|175
|JaMichael
|Rogers
|Bessemer City
|DE
|6’2
|240
|Joseph
|Davis
|Hoover
|DT
|6’2
|230
|Lorenzo
|Goss
|Boaz
|DT
|6’1
|181
|Luke
|McKinney
|Winfield
|DT
|6’2
|275
|Matthew
|Stephens
|Haleyville
|DT
|6’2
|275
|Will
|White
|Vestavia Hills
|DT
|6’2
|250
|Willie
|Smith
|Fultondale
|Ath
|5’8
|175
|Cole
|Porch
|Sylacauga
|K
|6’0
|190
|Tadarien
|McIntosh
|Pickens County
|P
|5’8
|160
|NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES
|Jeff
|Smith
|Walter Wellborn
|Head Coach
|Don
|Dover
|Fultondale
|Chris
|Elmore
|Ft. Payne
|Rod
|Isaac
|Midfield
|Heath
|Lauderdale
|Susan Moore
|Ryan
|Lolley
|Gordo
|Chris
|Musso
|Haleyville
|Andy
|Lambert
|Haleyville
|Administrative Coach
|SOUTH ALL-STARS
|First
|Last
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Kyle
|Kramer
|Prattville
|QB
|6’3
|215
|Braxton
|Tolliver
|Park Crossing
|QB
|6’1
|170
|Tra
|Betts
|McGill-Toolen
|RB
|5’11
|170
|Daryl
|Brown
|Notasulga
|RB
|5’9
|185
|Elijah
|McLain
|Andalusia
|RB
|5’10
|180
|James
|Stanley
|Baldwin County
|RB
|5’10
|175
|Isaiah
|Causey
|Prattville
|WR
|6’1
|185
|Damarshun
|Davis
|R. E. Lee
|WR
|5’10
|175
|Tavares
|Womack
|Jeff Davis
|WR
|6’1
|179
|Cade
|Collier
|Baker
|TE
|6’7
|240
|Ethan
|Bittle
|Prattville
|OL
|6’3
|270
|Jayden
|Brooks
|Enterprise
|OL
|6’3
|245
|Fernando
|Diaz
|Enterprise
|OL
|6’0
|210
|Jean
|Jones
|Andalusia
|OL
|6’2
|290
|Dustin
|McFarland
|Goshen
|OL
|6’4
|230
|Michael
|Payton
|Theodore
|OL
|6’4
|285
|Daniel
|Samuel
|T. R. Miller
|OL
|6’1
|360
|Mikal
|Molton
|Bibb County
|DB
|5’11
|165
|Treyvion
|Pines
|Theodore
|DB
|5’10
|175
|Jorden
|Reed
|Blount
|DB
|6’0
|160
|Javier
|Taylor
|Park Crossing
|DB
|5’10
|180
|Rhasheed
|Wilson
|Reeltown
|DB
|5’11
|160
|Jamar
|Booker
|Blount
|LB
|6’0
|190
|Arian
|Gregory
|Luverne
|LB
|6’1
|190
|Andre
|Howard
|Carver-Montgomery
|LB
|5’11
|220
|Jacob
|Huff
|McGill-Toolen
|LB
|5’11
|230
|Reginald
|Malone
|Theodore
|LB
|5’7
|205
|James
|Russell
|R. E. Lee
|LB
|6’0
|215
|Chris
|Davis
|McGill-Toolen
|DE
|6’0
|210
|Cameron
|Morrisette
|Andalusia
|DE
|5’11
|245
|Alton
|Rowser
|Demopolis
|DE
|6’4
|230
|Reggie
|Fowler
|R. E. Lee
|DT
|5’11
|275
|JaMarius
|Jackson
|Greenville
|DT
|6’0
|270
|Miles
|McGhee
|Opelika
|DT
|5’8
|235
|Bryan
|Galloway
|Goshen
|Ath
|5’10
|160
|James
|Sullivan
|Leroy
|K
|6’1
|230
|SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES
|Earnest
|Hill
|McGill-Toolen
|Head coach
|Matt
|Geohagan
|Bibb County
|Anthony
|Jones
|Notasulga
|Josh
|McClendon
|Greenville
|Brian
|Seymore
|Demopolis
|Mark
|Heaton
|Baldwin County
|Administative coach